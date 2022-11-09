India and England are gearing up for a big T20 World Cup sem-final battle. Both the teams have some quality players in their respective squads and it is tough to define which team can be considered as 'clear favourites'. As far as the players in both the teams are concerned, a couple of names stand out in the Indian camp -- Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav -- when it comes to the batters. For Jos Buttler, it's Suryakumar who has probably been the 'batter of the tournament' so far.

During the pre-match press conference, Buttler conceded that Surya has been in spectacular form this campaign and has provided great entertainment with his bat. The England skipper didn't shy away from calling the Indian middle-order batter 'the best batter of the tournament so far'.

"Yeah, look, he's been great to watch, hasn't he. I think he's someone who has probably been the batter of the tournament so far in terms of the way you want to watch someone go about it. I think his biggest strength looks to be the amount of freedom he plays with. I think he's obviously got all the shots, but he allows himself to play all the shots, as well. He's got a very free mindset from what I can see.

Promoted

"But as with any batsman in the world, it takes one chance to create a wicket. We desperately need to find a way to do that, and it would be remiss just to think about him. I think they have some other excellent players, as well," he said.

During the press conference, Buttler also said that his team will be working hard to ensure that an India vs Pakistan match doesn't take place in the final.