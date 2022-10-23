Virat Kohli helped India edge past Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The batting maestro scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to guide India to a win in the nail-biting Super-12 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Chasing 160 runs against Pakistan, India were on the brink of losing the game after being reduced to 31 for 4 in 6.1 overs, but Kohli's magical knock kept them in the hunt till the last ball of the match and the side eventually won the thriller to get off to a winning start at the T20 extravaganza.

"You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!

"You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!!

"Love you forever and through thick and thin," wrote Anushka on Instagram soon after Kohli's magical knock.

Kohli, who was busy with post-match presentation after India's win over Pakistan, later replied to Anushka's post with all his heart.

"Thank you my love for being by my side through everything every single moment. I feel so grateful and love you so much," commented Kohli on the post.

"King for a reason," wrote a fan on Kohli's comment, while another fan posted heart emojis to the India batter's reply on Anushka's post.

Talking about Kohli's knock, he raced to his fifty in 43 balls but changed his gears beautifully to score 32 runs off the next 10 balls he faced.