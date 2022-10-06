Rohit Sharma-led Team India departed for Australia for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the early hours of Thursday morning. The 2007 champions will look to win the crown this year after failing to make the semi-finals last year. Before the World Cup, Team India managed to gain some momentum after defeating Australia and South Africa in the respective bilateral series and one now hopes that India are able to go all the way in the tournament.

The official social media handles of BCCI posted the picture of the entire Team India contingent departing for the T20 World Cup.

"Picture perfect, let's do this #TeamIndia. @cricketworldcup here we come."

India might have won the T20I series against Australia and South Africa on home soil, however, there are some big concerns as the team gears up to take part in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

If the side wants to win the marquee event, all three departments of the game need to work in unison, which has not happened for Rohit Sharma and co off late.

Death bowling has emerged as one of the biggest concerns for the side, and with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the tournament, one does not know how the side can fix the problem that is quickly turning out to be their achilles' heel.

There is no like-for-like replacement for Hardik Pandya in the squad, and if the premier all-rounder gets injured midway during the tournament, the balance of the side will go haywire and the management will be left with a severe headache.