All eyes will be on Team India when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of T20 World Cup Super 12 stage on Sunday in Melbourne. Since arriving in Australia earlier this month, the Rohit Sharma-led side has played two practice matches, in Perth, and two warm-up games, in Brisbane. India defeated Australia in their first warm-up match, while their second game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. With India set to face Pakistan on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of the team's journey from Brisbane to Melbourne.

"Perth. Brisbane. Preparations. We are now in Melbourne for our first game!" the BCCI captioned the video.

Perth

Brisbane

Preparations



We are now in Melbourne for our first game! #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SRhKYEnCdn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2022

The hype for the October 23 clash between the two sides has been building since the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022 was announced. But, just days ahead of the blockbuster match, a piece of worrying news has emerged from Melbourne, with a rain threat looming large on Sunday. India and Pakistan are scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup campaign at the MCG on Sunday but the match is under the threat of a washout because of the demoralising weather forecast.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology of the Australian Government, there remains an 80% chance of showers on Sunday, mostly in the evening.

"Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening," suggests the website of BOM.

