The Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup was thrown open on Thursday as Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by a run in a low-scoring match in Perth. With all six teams of the group in action on Thursday, a lot of movement has happened in the points table. India are now on top of the table with 4 points after a clinical display against Netherlands, winning their match at Sydney by 56 runs.

South Africa left behind their disappointment of the abandoned game against Zimbabwe to decimate Bangladesh in the first match of the day, which was also played at Sydney.

Both Zimbabwe and South Africa are on three points from 2 matches, but the Proteas are currently on the second spot by virtue of having a better net run-rate.

Bangladesh are fourth with 2 points from 2 matches, while Pakistan and Netherlands bring up the rear of the group as they are yet to win any matches and don't have any points.

This makes the group interesting because Zimbabwe, with matches against Bangladesh and Netherlands are now in a good position to go through from the group.

South Africa on the other hand need to win one of the two matches against India and Pakistan to remain in contention.

Pakistan have to win all their matches and depend on results of other teams to go through.