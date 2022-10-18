Sri Lanka will take on UAE in the sixth clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Tuesday. Both the teams will be coming to this match after facing a defeat in their opening clash. Sri Lanka was thrashed by Namibia by 55 runs while UAE faced a three-wicket defeat against Netherlands. It will be interesting to see that which side will be registering their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022. The game between Sri Lanka and UAE will be played right after the match between Namibia and Netherlands, at the same venue.

When will the Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match will be played on Tuesday, October 18.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match will be played at Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match be available for streaming?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup Group A match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)