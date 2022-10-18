T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs UAE, Group A Live Updates: Sri Lanka Eye Big Total vs UAE
T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs UAE, Live Updates: Sri Lanka and UAE will square off against each other in Match No. 6 of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Simonds Stadium, Geelong, on Tuesday
T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs UAE, Group A Match Live Updates: Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka's fiery partnership brought the momentum back to Sri Lanka, despite the wicket of Kusal Mendis, in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Simonds Stadium, Geelong. Sri Lanka's score read at 84/1 after 10.0 overs. Earlier, Aryan Lakra provided UAE with their first breakthrough as he scalped the precious wicket of Kusal Mendis, who departed after scoring 18 off 13 balls. Both Sri Lanka and UAE faced a defeat in their opening clash against Namibia and Netherlands, respectively. Sri Lanka recently won the Asia Cup 2022 and their loss against Namibia was a major shock for all the fans. It will be interesting to see whether Sri Lanka will be able to redeem themselves or not. (Live Scorecard)
UAE (Playing XI): Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana
T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs UAE, Live
No run.
1 run.
2 runs.
This is on is on a good length and outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa blocks this towards point and says a loud no.
Bowls this full and outside off, Pathum Nissanka plays this towards mid off and takes a quick single.
Junaid Siddique has bowled well in this over but has still conceded too many runs. This is a fraction short and outside off, Pathum Nissanka gets on his toes and looks to guide this to third man but misses as he is beaten by the extra bounce.
Slight halt! Pathum Nissanka gets clipped on his helmet. The umpire now having a closer look at the helmet. Meanwhile, the physio comes out to examine the player. The concussion check is done. We go again...
FOUR LEG BYES! That is a good comeback from Junaid Siddique! He bangs this one in short and in line with the stumps, Pathum Nissanka looks to pull but misses as the ball clips the helmet and goes over the keeper's head for four extra runs.
FOUR! This has been slapped away! Junaid Siddique bowls this on a good length and outside off, Pathum Nissanka has room to swing his arms as he thumps this back over the bowler's head for four runs.
FIVE WIDES! This is really costly for United Arab Emirates! Junaid Siddique bowls a slower delivery back of a length and angles down leg. The wicket-keeper gets beaten by the uneven bounce and the ball rolls to the fence for five wide runs.
Junaid Siddique begins the over with a back-of-a-length delivery on the pads, Bhanuka Rajapaksa tucks this to deep square leg and takes one.
Another flighted delivery bowled full and just outside the off pole, Bhanuka Rajapaksa taps this with soft hands towards the off side and takes off for a quick single. He will retain strike and 4 runs have come from this over. United Arab Emirates are pulling things back a little here.
Continues bowling full and touch wider outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets a stride forward and knocks the ball toward covers.
Loopy delivery bowled full and outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa paddles this towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
Karthik Meiyappan continues to toss this up full and outside the off pole, Pathum Nissanka sweeps and gets a top edge that lands just in front of short fine leg as they take one.
This is wide outside off on a fuller length, Pramod Madushan gets across the stumps and looks to sweep but is beaten by the spin.
Karthik Meiyappan bowls this slightly short and just outside off, Pathum Nissanka shimmies down the wicket and defends the ball the bowler's left.
Flighted full and outside off, Pathum Nissanka knocks this to long off and takes one. Just three runs and a wicket from this over.
Full delivery bowled on the pads, Bhanuka Rajapaksa clips this to deep square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
Short, outside off. Pathum Nissanka chops it to covers for one.