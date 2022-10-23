T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Super 12 Group 1 Match: Ireland 4 Down Inside 10 Overs, Sri Lanka On Top
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: The third match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Sunday.
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Ireland are in all sorts of trouble after losing four wickets inside 10 overs against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 Group 1 match in Hobart. Earlier, Ireland won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in their first Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Sunday. Both the teams won two games each in the qualifying round and sealed their places in the Group Stage. It will be an interesting encounter to see that which side will prevail over the other and strengthen their chances of entering the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
T20 World Cup, SL vs IRE, Live Updates
Four!
Overthrows!
On a length and on off, George Dockrell punches it straight to short cover.
Looped up, full and on middle, George Dockrell chips it down to long on for one.
Short and on middle, Harry Tector moves back and pulls it towards the right of deep mid-wicket where the fielder extends his hand and makes a one-hadned stop. Only a single.
Flatter, full and on middle, Harry Tector looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early and gets a leading edge towards point.
Flighted delivery, full and on middle, George Dockrell eases it towards long on for a run and gets off the mark.
Floated, full and on middle, Harry Tector goes down and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
Tossed up, full and on off, Harry Tector drills it wide of long on for a brace.
Drinks break! Sri Lanka are on top at the halfway mark! They have bowled really well and a couple of ordinary shots from the Irish batters also helped them. They will want to get to the tail of Ireland quickly and restrict them to a low total. On the other hand, Ireland need a partnership to stay in the game. An exciting session of cricket awaits us as George Dockrell walks out to the middle now.
OUT! CAUGHT! Chamika Karunaratne strikes and the in-form Curtis Campher departs now. This is a big blow to Ireland and Chamika Karunaratne is absolutely pumped. Shortish delivery, around off. However, the key is that it is an off-pace delivery and Curtis Campher waits for it a bit and then cuts it uppishly to the left of the point fielder. Charith Asalanka there takes a sharp catch and Ireland are in trouble now.
Bowls a fullish delivery on middle. Tector clips it to wide long on for a single.
On a length, on middle. Curtis Campher works it to long on for a single.
Back of a length and around off. Curtis Campher cuts it to the point fielder.
Back of a length, around off. Tector moves across to his right and works it to deep square leg for a single.
A fullish delivery on off. Tector shimmies down the track and drives it firmly to mid off.
Another fullish delivery on middle. Harry Tector drives it along the ground to long on for a single.
Tosses up on off. Curtis Campher works it to long on for a single.
Curtis Campher walks out to bat now.
OUT! CAUGHT! Paul Stirling departs and this time a brilliant catch by Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the deep! This is a fullish delivery on middle. Paul Stirling makes room and drives it aerially to go inside out towards extra cover fence. However, he hits it a bit straightish and Bhanuka Rajapaksa at long off runs to his left, covers good ground and slides to take a fantastic catch in the end. Big wicket and Ireland lose their third now.