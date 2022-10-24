T20 World Cup, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12, Group B Live Updates: Rain Delays Start Of Play After Zimbabwe Opt To Bat
South Africa will be opening their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Zimbabwe in Match no.6 of the Super 12 stage
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live:Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in Match no.6 of the Super 12 stage, at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday. South Africa will be opening their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe entered the Super 12 stage after getting top spot in the Group B points table. It will be an interesting clash as South Africa recently lost the T20I series against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Update 2.06 pm IST (8.36 am GMT) - The rain has gotten heavier and more covers have come on. The signs are not looking good but we keep our fingers crossed.
Update 1.49 pm IST (8.19 am GMT) - The drizzle is back and the players are leaving the field. Looks like a passing shower, just like it has been the whole day. Let's hope we get going sooner rather than later.
The players are out to the middle and it is time for the national anthems. It will be South Africa's first followed by Zimbabwe's.
Temba Bavuma, the South African skipper, says that they would have bowled first anyway. Informs that they are going with four seamers and one spinner in the form of Keshav Maharaj. Shares that they have been able to get some good practice even after the rain that's been following them. He also says that they have a strong belief in their ability and have the resources to compete with others. Credits Zimbabwe for the way they have been playing of late and feels that they deserve to be respected as a team.
Craig Ervine, the captain of Zimbabwe, says that getting runs on the board is important and feels the wicket will get quicker as the night goes on. Mentions that playing three games already in Hobart is a bit of an advantage and they want to utilize all the advantages. Informs that they have made no changes to their last XI. Tells that they have some big games coming and they want to put up good performances.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
Zimbabwe (Unchanged Playing XI) - Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
TOSS - Zimbabwe have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
Update 1.30 pm IST (8 am GMT) - It is drizzling in Hobart and the toss has been delayed.