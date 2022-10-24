South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live:Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in Match no.6 of the Super 12 stage, at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday. South Africa will be opening their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe entered the Super 12 stage after getting top spot in the Group B points table. It will be an interesting clash as South Africa recently lost the T20I series against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the Live Updates From South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup straight from Bellerive Oval, Hobart