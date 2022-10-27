T20 World Cup, South Africa vs Bangladesh, Super 12, Group 2 Live Updates: Temba Bavuma Falls In First Over, Taskin Ahmed Strikes
T20 World Cup, South Africa vs Bangladesh, Super 12, Group 2 Live Updates: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh
T20 World Cup, South Africa vs Bangladesh, Super 12, Group 2 Live Cricket Updates: South Africa lost Temba Bavuma in the opening over after the side won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. South Africa have been touted as outsiders for the title but their opening match on Monday against Zimbabwe in Hobart was washed out. The Proteas had been on course for victory but were forced to settle for one point. They are eager to get their tournament up and running against Bangladesh, but bad weather is forecast for Sydney. South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are in Group 2 along with the Netherlands, India and Pakistan. The top two will make the semi-finals. (LIVE SCORECARD)
SA vs Bangladesh, T20 WC, Super 12 Live
Four!
Rilee Rossouw is underway too! On middle, he works it with the angle towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
Quinton de Kock is off the mark! On off, fuller, this is pushed down to long off for one.
That was close! Mehidy Hasan gives it air, he gets it to drift back in from outside off, it is the one which comes in with the angle. Quinton de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Yet again, Taskin Ahmed strikes in the very first over. Ends the first over brilliantly and this is the ideal start for Bangladesh. Taskin is delighted and so is the crowd here. It is another low score for the South African skipper. This is a beauty of a delivery. An effort ball. It is on a length and around off, this lands and moves away. Bavuma has a poke at it, it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper.
Almost plays it on! Already signs of the wicket being slow. This is on a length and around off, Temba Bavuma looks to push at it away from the body, it goes off the inside edge and just past the off pole. This is a really good over from Taskin Ahmed!
Back of a length and on off, Bavuma stands tall and plays it to cover.
Bangs this one short and on middle, Bavuma pulls it to mid on.
Just wide! Bavuma and South Africa are underway! Shorter and outside off, Bavuma hangs his bat out, it goes uppishly and just wide of the diving point fielder and towards third man for two.
Some nice away movement but no carry at all! Outside off, this one shapes away. It is left alone. It goes on the bounce to the keeper.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems and we are all set for the first ball to be bowled. The Bangladesh players make their way out to the middle and are followed by Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma the South African openers. Taskin Ahmed has the new ball in hand. He struck twice in his and that innings' very first over. His side would love for him to do the same here. Can he do it? We will find out. Here we go...
UPDATE 0822 IST (0252 GMT) - Well, the rain has now stopped. It is probably going to be that kind of a day where the rain will be playing hide and seek. Also, there's no delay to the start of the game as the players make their way out for the National Anthems!
Update 0816 IST (0246 GMT) - THE RAIN IS BACK! The covers are back and we are back to waiting for it to pass away.
BANGLADESH (PLAYING XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan (IN FOR Yasir Ali), Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.
SOUTH AFRICA (PLAYING XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi (IN FOR Lungi Ngidi).
Shakib Al Hasan says they would have batted first too but with the rain around, they won't mind chasing. Informs they are playing an extra spinner as the wicket might assist them. Adds it is about expressing themselves and want to show fight till the end.
Temba Bavuma says the wicket might get drier and they have an extra spinner and hence, they want to bat first. Informs Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi. Adds they can't control the weather and they just need to play well. States it is about building from the last game where they felt they played really well. Ends by saying he likes the weather here, Hobart was very cold.
TOSS - Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to BAT!
Shaun Pollock says the sun is out and it is a lot warmer than it was in Hobart. States the square bundaries are not that big but the boundaries down the ground are really big. Carlos Brathwaite says the wicket is slightly damp and it seems a touch dry but it should be a good one to bat on and we should get a high score.