T20 World Cup, South Africa vs Bangladesh, Super 12, Group 2 Live Cricket Updates: South Africa lost Temba Bavuma in the opening over after the side won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. South Africa have been touted as outsiders for the title but their opening match on Monday against Zimbabwe in Hobart was washed out. The Proteas had been on course for victory but were forced to settle for one point. They are eager to get their tournament up and running against Bangladesh, but bad weather is forecast for Sydney. South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are in Group 2 along with the Netherlands, India and Pakistan. The top two will make the semi-finals. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the live updates from the T20 World Cup, Super 12, Group 2, South Africa vs Bangladesh match from Sydney: