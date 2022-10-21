The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage will get underway on Saturday with defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. On the same day, England will take on Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday against arch-rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 2007 T20 World Cup champions will look to kickstart their campaign on a good note. After the match against Pakistan, the side will square off against the Netherlands. Then on October 30, Team India will clash against the Proteas.

Here India's Full Super 12s Schedule

October 23 -- India vs Pakistan -- 1:30 PM (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

October 27 -- India vs Netherlands -- 12:30 PM (Sydney Cricket Ground)

October 30 -- India vs South Africa -- 4:30 PM (Optus Stadium, Perth)

November 2 -- India vs Bangladesh -- 1:30 PM (Adelaide Oval)

November 6 -- India vs Zimbabwe -- 1:30 PM (Melbourne Cricket Ground)