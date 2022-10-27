Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be facing Zimbabwe in their second match of the Super 12 stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Pakistan had faced a narrow four-wicket defeat at the hands of India in their opening match while Zimbabwe's opening match in the Super 12 stage against South Africa was abandoned due to rain. It would be interesting to see what combination both teams go in with for this crucial encounter.

When will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be played on Thursday, October 27.

Where will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be played at Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match start?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

