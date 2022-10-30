Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Updates: Pakistan Look To Get On Winning Track In Do-Or-Die Clash
T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Updates: After facing two back-to-back defeats in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan and Netherlands will be going up against each other on Sunday
T20 World Cup, PAK vs NED Live Updates: Pakistan Look To Get On Winning Track In Do-Or-Die Clash© AFP
T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Updates:After facing two back-to-back defeats in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan and Netherlands will be going up against each other on Sunday, at Optus Stadium in Perth. Pakistan have lost to India and Zimbabwe while Netherlands faced defeats against Bangladesh and India. Both the teams will be looking to put their best foot forward in today's clash as it will be do-or-die match for them. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands, straight from The Optus Stadium, Perth:
Super 12 - Match 17, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 30, 2022
The 2022 T20 World Cup so far has all been about upsets or games getting washed out due to rain. We have another chance of seeing an upset as Netherlands will take on a devastated Pakistan side. Netherlands suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of India last time around, and they are yet to open their account in the Super 12 stage. Their strength has been their bowling, with their speedsters, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren, performing at a high level. However, in the batting department, they lack quality and only Max O'Dowd looks like a batter in some form. Their experienced players like Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, and skipper, Scott Edwards need to up their game, but it will not be easy as they will be up against a fiery bowling attack. Pakistan, on the other hand, is on the verge of elimination and this is a must-win game for them. Just like their opponents, they also do not have any points on the board. Pakistan started their campaign with a heartbreaking loss to arch-rivals India, and in their second game they suffered a shock loss against Zimbabwe by one run. Their qualification chances are hanging by a thread and they need to boost their morale and confidence after that defeat. Coming into this World Cup, we knew that Pakistan had one of the best bowling attacks and they showed that in most phases. However, their middle order struggles has hurt them badly and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are also not scoring like they did before, but Shan Masood looks in good touch. They need to put their focus into this game and play as a unit. Another thing is that they have to improve their fielding to progress further. We hope that the rain stays away and we get some action. Will Pakistan get their first win of the World Cup? Or will Netherlands shock the world? We will find out soon.