T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan, Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live Updates:India and Pakistan face each other in their T20 World Cup campaign opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Ahead of the high-octane clash, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was available for a press conference that took place on the eve of the match, that is on Saturday. The press conference started at 9:00 AM IST.

9:35AM: And the press conference is over!! Rohit has set the tone for tomorrow's India-Pakistan match at MCG!

9:31AM: Pakistan have always been a good team. It is about being good enough on the day, says Rohit.

9:24AM: All players are available for selection, announces Rohit Sharma.

9:21AM: Is the game against Pakistan at T20 World Cup biggest of his career?

"Occasion keeps changing. I have played World Cup final against Pakistan in 2007. I think that whenever I play for India, its a big moment for me. Whether it is in 2007 or 2022, it is important. I know what it means to play for India. I know it's a big honour," says Rohit.

9:30AM: Is there extra pressure on India playing against Pakistan?

"I do not want to use this word pressure, Pakistan have always been a good team. On that particular day, if you are good enough, you will always win," says Rohit.

9:20AM: Rohit's take on India not touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

"My take is that let's focus on T20 World Cup, I am not thinking about Asia Cup 2023 right now," says Rohit.

9:17AM: What impact rain can have?

"Yes, it (toss) does become a little important. Melbourne weather keeps changing. You don't really know what is going to happen tomorrow. We need to come here thinking it will be a 40-over game, but if it is a shortened game, we will be ready for it," says Rohit.

9:15AM: Are match ups important in T20s?

"It is a bit of both match-ups and being instinctive. Lot of cricket has not been played in Australia in this month but it was important for us to get data on what happens in this month in Australia," says Rohit.

9:13AM: Rohit Explains Why Team Went To Australia 15-20 Days Prior To Start Of T20 World Cup

"When you are on big tours, you need to prepare well, lot of guys are not used to playing in foreign conditions. This was a conscious decision from BCCI and team management that we wanted to be prepared to the best of our ability. We made a conscious decision of going to Australia early," says Rohit.

9:02AM:The press conference about to begin. Rohit will be speaking to media at any time from now.

8:29AM:India captain Rohit Sharma will be addressing the media at a press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan. Stay tuned for all the live updates on what the 'HitMan' has to say.