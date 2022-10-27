After registering a famous win over Pakistan by four wickets on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India will look to continue the winning momentum when they take the field against the Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. A day prior to the match, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey made it clear that the management is not looking to rest any player, and the side will play the best combination possible. The Netherlands had faced a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their opening match in the Super 12 stage.

When will the India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be played on Thursday, October 27.

Where will the India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match?

Promoted

The India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)