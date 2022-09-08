The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed the official warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with matches to be played across Brisbane and Melbourne. Team India will play warm up fixtures against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 at the Gabba, Brisbane. First Round teams will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from October 10-13.

"Teams starting in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. These matches will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field," stated an official release.

The first warm-up fixture will feature two-time champions West Indies against United Arab Emirates at Junction Oval on October 10, with each of the First Round teams to play two warm-up matches each.

Hosts Australia will play their only official warm-up fixture against India on October 17 at The Gabba. In addition to Australia, world number one India will face New Zealand on October 19, also at The Gabba.

Warm-up fixtures will not be open to spectators, however the four warm-up matches at The Gabba on October 17 and 19 will be broadcast live by the ICC's Global Broadcast Partner Star Sports. Also, the ICC digital channels will feature live scores and match highlights for all matches.

As per previous ICC events, the warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures:

10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval

10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval

10 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG

11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG

12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG

13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval

13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval

13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG

17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba

17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field

17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba

17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field

19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba

19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field

19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba