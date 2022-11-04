With Kane Williamson-led New Zealand winning their last Super 12 match against Ireland at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, they have further consolidated their top spot in Group 1 standings with 7 points. Qualification for the semi-finals is virtually sealed, though there remain some mathematical scenarios that doesn't give them absolute guarantee. As standings stand after the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, the Kiwis are at the top spot with 7 points followed by England and Australia with five points each.

England are ahead of Australia on the basis of superior net run rate while Sri Lanka are at the fourth spot with 4 points. England, Australia and Sri Lanka are all in contention to qualify for the semi-finals whereas Ireland and Afghanistan have been knocked out.

Group 1 Qualification Scenario

England: A victory over Sri Lanka should all but seal Jos Buttler's side's place in the semi-finals. However, a defeat might see the Three Lions packing their bags and going home. If England win their match, and Australia do not defeat Afghanistan by a heavy margin, it should be enough for Jos Buttler & Co. England will take on Sri Lanka on Saturday and as things stand, they have 5 points with a net run rate of +0.547.

Australia: First things first, Australia need to beat Afghanistan on Friday to have any chance of making it to the semi-finals. If England lose to Sri Lanka and Australia win their match, it would mean that the defending champions would qualify for the semi-finals. However, if England win their match, then Australia would be in a tricky spot. Australia also need to keep net run-rate in their minds. Net run-rate will come into play if both England and Australia win their last Super 12 matches.

Sri Lanka: For Sri Lanka to qualify, the equation is simple. They need to defeat England and then hope that Australia lose to Afghanistan. If any of these scenarios doesn't happen, Sri Lanka will be knocked out.

Ireland and Afghanistan are not in the running for the semi-finals.