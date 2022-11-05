Jos Buttler-led England will be taking on Sri Lanka in a must-win game in the ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 stage on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. England just need to win their match in order to qualify for the semi-finals but if they end suffering a defeat, then it would be Australia that will qualify for the semi-finals. England have a far superior net run rate as compared to Australia, and that is why, a win is enough for them to go through. Sri Lanka are out of the semi-final contention, however, they would hope to spoil England's party.

When will England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 will be played on Saturday, November 5.

Where will England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 match begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 match?

The England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 match be available for streaming?

The England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)