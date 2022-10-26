Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup, England vs Ireland, Super 12, Group 1 Live Updates: England Opt To Bowl vs Ireland
England vs Ireland, Super 12, Group-1, Live Updates: After beating Afghanistan in their campaign opener, England face Ireland in their second game of the Super-12 stage at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
ENG vs IRE, T20 World Cup Super 12 Live: Jos Buttler and company eye for second consecutive win.© AFP
England vs Ireland, Super 12, Group-1, Live Updates: After beating Afghanistan in their campaign opener, England face Ireland in their second game of the Super-12 stage at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. England had defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets in Perth. On the other hand, Ireland lost their opening game of the main event to Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in Hobart. England are placed at the second place in the table while Ireland are at the bottom spot. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates from the T20 World Cup Super-12 match between England and Ireland straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground:
Super 12 - Match 8, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 26, 2022
Jos Buttler, the skipper of England says that the weather influenced their decision to bowl first. Shares that this a huge game for them. Adds that they have set high fielding standards considering the huge playing fields in Australia. Informs that they are going with the same team as the last game.
England (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (C) (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of England. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Isa Guha is down for the Pitch Report. She says that this is a fresh pitch and adds that both teams would be looking to exploit comparatively short straight boundaries. Shane Watson joins her and says that the wicket looks nice if you are a fast bowler and there is a live green grass on the pitch. Adds that there is some moisture in the sureface and there will be some tennis-ball bounce. Mentions that the skipper that wins the toss would like to chase as that has been the way in MCG.
Andy Balbirnie shall be worried about the form of his bowlers heading into this big game. The side went down by 9 wickets against Sri Lanka in the last game, where most of their bowlers failed to apply pressure on the opponents. They would hope to put up a better show in this game. Ireland have always shown its giant-killing traits in the past, and it will be interesting to look at their approach in this game. Can they pull up a shocker? Stay tuned to find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
Jos Buttler's side has started the tournament on a positive note. They defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets in their last game. The bowling attack made excellent use of the conditions to restrict the Afghans to a small total. Buttler though would look for an improved show from his batters as they showed signs of struggle in their small run chase in the last game. Expect them to come out all guns blazing in this game.
Hello and a warm welcome to match 8 of the Super 12 as England would be up against Ireland. It was a good start for England in the tournament, as the 2010 T20 World Cup Champions defeated Afghanistan in their first game of the tournament. The Irish side shall feel some heat in this game after their massive defeat against the Lankans. They were hammered to all parts of the ground in the last game. This will surely be another tough challenge against England, who have one of the strongest batting line-ups.
... MATCH DAY …