Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in Match 5 of the ongoing Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Bangladesh will look to get off to a winning start when they take the field against the Netherlands in today's clash. Bangladesh have not had a good run in the shortest format off late so the match between both these sides is expecte to be a good one. For Bangladesh, skipper Shakib Al Hasan will hold the key. Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage after finishing at the second spot in Round 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Here are the Live Updates From Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup straight from Bellerive Oval, Hobart