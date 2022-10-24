T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Super 12, Group B Live: Netherlands Win Toss, Opt To Field vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in Match 5 of the ongoing Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Bangladesh will look to get off to a winning start when they take the field against the Netherlands in today's clash. Bangladesh have not had a good run in the shortest format off late so the match between both these sides is expecte to be a good one. For Bangladesh, skipper Shakib Al Hasan will hold the key. Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage after finishing at the second spot in Round 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
BAN vs NED, T20 WC, Super 12 Live
The players are out in the middle for the national anthems. It will be the Netherlands first followed by Bangladesh's.
PITCH REPORT - Dale Steyn says it will be a good genuine wicket. Evenly paced and not much spin. Adds the overhead conditions can help the seam bowlers. Shares the batsmen may seem to have an upper hand.
Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh says they came late in Hobart but they got good preparation in New Zealand. Adds the seam bowlers have improved and hopes to do well now. Reckons it is important to guide the young players and also to perform well. Informs his team.
Scott Edwards, the skipper of Netherlands says they saw in the first round that teams love to chase and also due to overhead conditions, they will bowl first. Adds they have done well to get to the next stage. Informs that Roelof van der Merwe is not fit enough to play.
TOSS - Netherlands have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
It has not been easy for Bangladesh since the last World Cup. They haven’t won many matches and have been struggling to glue their XI as well. They have tried different opening pairs but none has worked yet. Bangladesh have to play their best game to win here as looking at the form, even Netherlands will fancy a win against them. Also, the forecast hasn’t been great at the Hobart but let’s hope the rain stays away. Toss and team news coming up…
Hello and welcome to yet another match in the World Cup where Bangladesh will take on Netherlands. The Asian side are coming into the big event with a bit of inconsistency while Netherlands have momentum on their back and have cleared their first hurdle to get into the Super 12s. Stay tuned for more.
...Match Day...