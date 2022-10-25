Australia will square off against Sri Lanka in their second match in the Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Optus Stadium on Tuesday. The Aaron Finch-led side faced a 89-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening match and the defending champions are now desperate for a win. On the other hand, Sri Lanka had defeated Ireland in their opening fixture. With a heavy defeat against New Zealand, Australia's net run-rate also took a hit, so a loss against Sri Lanka would make Australia's life all the more difficult in the ongoing tournament.

When will Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, October 25.

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match will be played at Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will the Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match begin?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match be available for streaming?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)