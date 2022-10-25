AUS vs SL: Here's what Mitchell Starc said before the match

We should be going back to our strengths. If and when we play New Zealand we will discuss a few things. Zampa is all right. We have four games in four different states in quick time. So just a precautionary thing. Gives Ashton a chance to play for Australia. Exciting back to be playing on a fast bouncy wicket. It is exciting to be back over here. Hopefully it is fast and bouncy and not as docile as the SCG. We would want to get our campaign back on track. It is one game at a time, cliched asides. First and foremost we need to win this game. For us it is just about this fixture to get our campaign back on track.