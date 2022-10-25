T20 World Cup, Australia vs Sri Lanka, Super 12, Group 1 Live: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Field vs Sri Lanka
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live: Australia will face Sri Lanka in Match no. 7 of the T20 World Cup 2022, at Perth Stadium on Tuesday
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live Updates: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in Match no. 7, of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Perth Stadium on Tuesday. After facing an 89-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening Super 12 stage match of the T20 World Cup 2022, Australia will now face Sri Lanka. So far, Sri Lanka have registered a win in the Super 12 stage against Ireland, where they won by nine wickets. It will be interesting clash as Australia will look to redeem themselves. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Here are the Live Updates From Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup straight from Perth Stadium
- 16:36 (IST)AUS vs SL: Sri Lanka 2/0 in 1.0 oversSri Lanka off to a steady start as their score read at 2/0 after 1.0 overs. Josh Hazlewood completely kept Nissanka and Mendis within the line as they could not score much in the first over.
- 16:33 (IST)AUS vs SL: Josh Hazlewood opens bowling attackJosh Hazlewood opens the bowling attack for Australia while Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have come to bat for Sri Lanka.
- 16:31 (IST)AUS vs SL: Ready to playAs the national anthems of both the countries have concluded, it's time for the game between Australia and Sri Lanka. Australia have won the toss and opted to field first.
- 16:26 (IST)AUS vs SL: Time for the national anthemBoth the teams have gathered on the ground as it is the time for the national anthem. Sri Lanka will then gear up to bat on the sunny ground of the Perth Stadium.
- 16:19 (IST)AUS vs SL: Here's what Mitchell Starc said before the matchWe should be going back to our strengths. If and when we play New Zealand we will discuss a few things. Zampa is all right. We have four games in four different states in quick time. So just a precautionary thing. Gives Ashton a chance to play for Australia. Exciting back to be playing on a fast bouncy wicket. It is exciting to be back over here. Hopefully it is fast and bouncy and not as docile as the SCG. We would want to get our campaign back on track. It is one game at a time, cliched asides. First and foremost we need to win this game. For us it is just about this fixture to get our campaign back on track.
- 16:13 (IST)AUS vs SL: Adam Zampa replaced by Ashton AgarDue to illness, Adam Zampa has been replaced by Ashton Agar in the Playing XI for Australia. On the other hand, Pathum Nissanka has found his place back in the Playing XI for Sri Lanka.
- 16:10 (IST)AUS vs SL: A look at Sri Lanka's Playing XIPathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
- 16:10 (IST)AUS vs SL: A look at Australia's Playing XIDavid Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
- 16:09 (IST)AUS vs SL: Here's what Dasun Shanaka said at the tossWe're excited and well-prepared, looking forward to this game. The camp is very confident since the Asia cup and we've performed consistently, have chased down good scores. We have Pathum Nissanka back, no other changes
- 16:08 (IST)AUS vs SL: Here's what Aaron Finch said at the tossWe'll bowl first, that's the best strategy on this surface and we can't think too far away in the tournament as of now. Looks like a decent pitch with a good grass surface. Adam Zampa is OUT with illness, replaced by Ashton Agar.
- 16:05 (IST)AUS vs SL: Australia win tossAustralia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in Match no 7 of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium. Australia will look to redeem themselves in today's clash after facing a defeat against New Zealand.
- 16:00 (IST)AUS vs SL: Moments before the tossWe are just few inches away from the toss as both the captains, Aaron Finch and Dasun Shanaka will be gearing up for an action-packed encounter. Sri Lanka have won match while Australia are yet to open their account.
- 15:58 (IST)AUS vs SL: Hello and WelcomeHello and Welcome to our live coverage of Match no 7 of the Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022, where Australia will be taking on Sri Lanka, at the Perth Stadium.