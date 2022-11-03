T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa, Live Score: Pakistan Opt To Bat In Crunch Game vs South Africa
T20 World Cup, PAK vs SA, Live Updates: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in a crucial T20 World Cup Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan made a forced change as Mohammad Haris, who was added to the squad on Wednesday, replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman. South Africa, on the other hand, made two alterations as Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi came in for David Miller and Keshav Maharaj. A win for South Africa will secure a semi-finals birth for them, while Pakistan's campaign will come to an end if they fail to beat the Proteas. South Africa are currently second in the points table with five points, behind India, who edged out Bangladesh in a close encounter on Wednesday. Pakistan, on the other hand, are fifth, having won just one game so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Temba Bavuma, the captain of South Africa says that they would have batted first as well. Adds that the surface seems a bit dry and a bit of shade of green. Further says that since they have to bowl, they will hope to restrict their opponents to a low total and chase it down. mentions that they have a good team and the support is good as well. Ends by saying that David Miller and Keshav Maharaj make way for Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi respectively.
Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, is in for a chat. He says that they want to put runs on the board and put pressure on South Africa. Feels that the wicket is decent and might help the spinners later on. Adds that they are going to give their 100% and try to win this game. Shares that him and his boys are confident about tonight's game. Informs that there is one change in their playing XI - Fakhar Zaman is out and he will be replaced by Mohammad Haris.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They will BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison says that the wicket seems a bit browner. Dale Steyn joins him near the deck and says it is a good-looking track. The average score on this ground is around 180. Also, Pakistan have a slight advantage, as South Africa have never won a World Cup match against Pakistan.