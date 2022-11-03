T20 World Cup, PAK vs SA, Live Updates: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in a crucial T20 World Cup Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan made a forced change as Mohammad Haris, who was added to the squad on Wednesday, replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman. South Africa, on the other hand, made two alterations as Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi came in for David Miller and Keshav Maharaj. A win for South Africa will secure a semi-finals birth for them, while Pakistan's campaign will come to an end if they fail to beat the Proteas. South Africa are currently second in the points table with five points, behind India, who edged out Bangladesh in a close encounter on Wednesday. Pakistan, on the other hand, are fifth, having won just one game so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Here are the LIVE Updates of the T20 World Cup Group 2 match between Pakistan and South Africa frm the Sydney Cricket Ground