T20 World Cup 2022, Ireland vs New Zealand Live Updates: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in a Group 1 Super 12 match at Adelaide Oval. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said on Thursday he was staying patient and working to hit top gear as the Black Caps look to clinch a T20 World Cup semi-final berth with a win against Ireland. New Zealand are in pole position on net run rate in Group 1 but level on points with England and Australia with one game remaining, meaning victory against Ireland in Adelaide should guarantee a semi-final spot. Williamson is one of the world's leading batters in Test cricket, but has often struggled with the demands of the shorter format where he bats at the key number three position. (LIVE SCORECARD)
We are ready for some action now! Ireland players are taking their respective field positions.
The umpires and the players have lined up in the middle for the national anthems. It will be New Zealand's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Ireland.
Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, says that it's a good surface and they will try to assess the conditions in order to get a good score on the board. Tells that they have got their lessons from the last game and have picked out the positives. Mentions that Ireland are a strong side and they want to focus on their plans and execution. Kane informs that New Zealand are also unchanged.
Andy Balbirnie, the Irish captain, says that they want to bowl first as the pitch should play well for 40 overs. Wants his team to give one big push and see where they stand after the match. Informs that they have opted for the same XI.
New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
TOSS - Ireland have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Pitch report - A fresh pitch is to be used. The square boundaries are on the shorter side. Michael Atherton informs that it's a drop-in pitch, firm, nicely grassed and runs to be had.
Ireland, on the other hand, can be called the giant killer in this World Cup. They took down the Windies in the Group Stages and then got the better of England in the Super 12s. They have a well-rounded team, and they will be looking to cause another upset and spoil the party for the Kiwis. Will they be able to do so? Or will the Black Caps get the victory? We will find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
New Zealand have been the top performer in this group except for their defeat against England. They have managed to find different match-winners, and that is why they are in a solid position to get to the next stage. The Kiwis just need to focus on getting a win here, and they will become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals due to their better NRR than all the other teams.