T20 World Cup 2022, Ireland vs New Zealand Live Updates: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in a Group 1 Super 12 match at Adelaide Oval. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said on Thursday he was staying patient and working to hit top gear as the Black Caps look to clinch a T20 World Cup semi-final berth with a win against Ireland. New Zealand are in pole position on net run rate in Group 1 but level on points with England and Australia with one game remaining, meaning victory against Ireland in Adelaide should guarantee a semi-final spot. Williamson is one of the world's leading batters in Test cricket, but has often struggled with the demands of the shorter format where he bats at the key number three position. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Ireland vs New Zealand, Group 1, T20 World Cup match from Adelaide: