Rohit Sharma-led India suffered their first loss of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. The team was defeated by South Africa by 5 wickets in a low-scoring Group 2 game. David Miller hit an unbeaten 59 off 46 balls and Aiden Markram scored 52 as the Proteas successfully chased down a 134-run target against India in Perth. It was Suryakumar Yadav's 68 off 40 balls that had helped India post 133 for 9 after skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first.

After the loss, India slipped to the second spot in the Group 2 table with South Africa claiming the pole position with 5 points. The Proteas have won two back-to-back matches after their first game against Zimbabwe was washed out by rain. Meanwhile, their net run rate (NRR) is +2.772.

On the other hand, India have four points from three games. They had registered consecutive wins before the loss to South Africa in Perth. Their NRR is +0.844.

Bangladesh are at the third spot in the table with as many points as that of India but their NRR (-1.533) is comparatively weaker.

Zimbabwe hold the fourth spot with an NRR of -0.050, Pakistan are fifth with an NRR of +0.765 and Netherlands take the bottom spot in the table with an NRR of -1.948.

Have look at the points table:

If India manage to win their remaining two games -- against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe -- they will easily qualify for the semi-final. However, a loss in any of those games will see India's fate dependent on the results of other matches in Group 2.

If India loses both their games, they will be knocked out of the competition.