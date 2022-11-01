Group 1 of the Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup is set for a thrilling finish as four teams remain in contention for the two semifinal spots up for grabs. After England's 20-run win over New Zealand at Brisbane on Tuesday, Jos Buttler's team are tied on points with the Kiwis and hosts Australia. Sri Lanka is a point adrift from these three team.

New Zealand

The Kiwis play their last group game against Ireland on Friday. A victory will certainly seal their place in the semis given their far superior net run-rate. A loss would mean they would have to hope Australia lose their match against Afghanistan because victory for either Sri Lanka or England in the other contest could see them eliminated.

Australia

The hosts play their last group match against Afghanistan, but the odds are staked against them due to their poor net run rate. Even a win might not be enough if both England and New Zealand win their respective matches.

England

England are bouyant after their win over New Zealand, but they have a match against Sri Lanka and the Asian champions won't be pushovers. A victory should see them through to the semis, as they also have the advantage of playing the last match in the group.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka could be out by the time they play their match against England, if both New Zealand and Australia win their matches, which is highly likely. In case one of the two teams lose or their match is washed out, the Lankans could go through by beating the Three Lions by a huge margin.