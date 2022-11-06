Less than 20 months after making his India debut, star batter Suryakumar Yadav has topped the ICC T20I batting charts, dethroning Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. He achieved the feat after playing a quickfire knock of 30 off 16 balls against Bangladesh in a crunch T20 World Cup game on Wednesday. Suryakumar is also in top form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He, however, wasn't aware of the personal feat until a post-match interview with ICC, and his reaction was pure gold.

During the interview, ICC's presenter congratulated him on becoming the no.1 T20I batter.

He immediately replied saying: "Is it?"

The presenter asked again, saying: "You didn't know about it?"

To which, Suryakumar replied: "I didn't know about it. I was just opening my phone, taking messages from all my friends and family".

The video was shared by ICC on their official Instagram handle

Suryakumar became the 23rd player overall to top the ICC T20I rankings for batters and only the second Indian to claim the summit position, after Virat Kohli.

"Yadav's 51 not out off 25 balls against the Netherlands in Sydney and a valiant 68 off 40 against South Africa in Perth have helped him overtake New Zealand's Devon Conway and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who had held the top spot since 4 September this year," ICC had said in a release.

So far, he has scored 164 runs in four matches, striking at 180.21. He has scored two half-centuries as well.

He will be in action during India's final group game against Zimbabwe on Saturday.