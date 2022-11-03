India all but sealed a place in the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup, when the team beat Bangladesh match in a thrilling encounter at the Adelaide Oval. India eventually won by 5 runs in a rain curtailed match. Bangladesh were in command of their chase of the 185-run target with opener Litton Das slamming a 21-ball half-century. At 66 for no loss in 7 overs, the players headed in due to heavy rain. When play resumed, Bangladesh needed 85 runs in 54 balls.

A KL Rahul direct hit sent Litton Das back nd the rest of the Bangladeshi batters couldn't handle the pressure of the chase.

Suryakumar Yadav played a key role in the field, picking up two crucial catches. As the Indian bowlers tightened the screws on the Bangladeshi batters after Litton Das' dismissal, the mood among the Indian fans in the stands changed completely.

Suryakumar asked the fans to rally the team as he gestured towards the name India on his jersey and then looked at the fans to say "India, India".

ICC posted the video online and it has now gone viral with more than 3 lakh likes on it already.

This was India's third win in 4 matches in the tournament so far. Their only defeat came against South Africa. The wins over both Pakistan and Bangladesh were very narrow, while the match against Netherlands ended in a comprehensive victory.