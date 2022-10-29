Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have had many memorable partnerships in the shortest format of the game. In the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match against the Netherlands, both batters had formed an unbeaten 95-run stand for the third wicket. The partnership saw both batters registering half-centuries and Suryakumar had reached the milestone on the final ball of the innings through a six. After the batter reached the landmark, Kohli celebrated in animated style.

A day after the match against the Netherlands which India won by 56 runs, Suryakumar revisited his innings and he was seen smiling as Kohli celebrated the six hit by the batter.

The right-handed batter posted a video of himself watching his innings, and captioned the post as: "Review. Reflect. Repeat."

Kohli scored his second consecutive fifty in the tournament, laying the foundation of a dominant India win. He scored 62* off 44 balls to continue his perfect start to the tournament, having smashed an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan.

However, the Player of the Match Award went to Suryakumar Yadav who scored a 25-ball unbeaten 51.

After the match, Kohli took to social media and shared some photos from the game, along with a motivating caption.

"Another strong result," Kohli posted on instagram.

Suryakumar replied to tweet with a single word: "SurVIR". It referred to the initial part of both their names. Kohli was impressed and replied: "Hahahaha Maanla Bhau (good one brother)"