Still early into his career as an Indian national team cricketer, Suryakumar Yadav has put in some exceptional performances with the bat, especially in the shortest format. Against Zimbabwe, in India's last T20 World Cup Super 12 match, Surya produced some outrageous shots, scoring 61 off just 25 balls. Seeing his wagon wheel, even some of the most attacking batters in the history of the game have been scratching their heads. Virender Sehwag, one of the finest batters of his generation, turned into a poet, seeing Surya perform.

Sehwag, as an expert in a show on Cricbuzz, couldn't stop hailing Suryakumar's performance against Zimbabwe, as well as in the T20 World Cup so far. The former India opener kept repeating a line 'Suryakumar hai to mumkin hai (If it's Suryakumar Yadav, it's possible) as he narrated the kind of shots the batter hits in the shortest format of the game.

"Wherever he (Suryakumar) wants to direct his shot, even if it's not the right ball for that, he will make it reach there", he said.

"He can guide an off stump wide over the wicketkeeper to fine leg for a six. To hit Such shots is next to impossible. But it's Suryakumar, so it's possible (Suryakumar hai, to mumkin hai)."

"If he wants to smack it to the covers, it's Suryakumar, so it's possible. If it needs to be launched over the bowler, it's Suryakumar, so it's possible", he added.

Surya has arguably been in the form of his life in the tournament. He has aggregated a total of 225 runs so far at an average of 75. Those runs have come at a whopping strike-rate of 193.97.

Alongside Kohli, Surya has been India's best batter in the tournament. He would hope to keep this form going for 2 more matches as India look to put an end to the excruciating wait for an ICC title.