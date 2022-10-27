Once again, Virat Kohli was on top of his game as India thrashed Netherland by 56 runs in their second Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kohli scored his second consecutive fifty in the tournament, laying the foundation of a dominant India win. He scored 62* off 44 balls to continue his perfect start to the tournament, having smashed an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in their first game last week in Melbourne. However, the Player of the Match Award went to Suryakumar Yadav who scored a 25-ball unbeaten 51. The two shared a 95-run stand for the third wicket. Their camaraderie was visible beyond the field too.

After the match, Kohli took to social media and shared some photos from the game, along with a motivating caption.

"Another strong result," Kohli posted on instagram.

Suryakumar replied to tweet with a single word: "SurVIR". It referred to the initial part of both their names. Kohli was impressed and replied: "Hahahaha Maanla Bhau (good one brother)"

Apart from Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also hit fifties.

Rohit brought up his 29th T20 half-century in his 144th game, cracking four sixes along the way. However, he said that he was not exactly satisfied with his knock. "I thought it was a clinical win. When you're expected to win, the pressure is a lot more. This was a near-perfect game for us," said Rohit.

"Yes, we played a little slow at the start, but that was the conversation between me and Virat, we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots. Not too happy with my fifty, but what's important is getting runs -- doesn't matter if they are good-looking runs or ugly runs."