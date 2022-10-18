The T20 World Cup is well and truly underway and the ongoing qualifiers have seen Namibia upsetting Sri Lanka and Scotland getting the better of West Indies. The Super 12 stage will get started on Saturday with Australia squaring off against New Zealand. Team India will begin their campaign on October 23 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The preparation of Rohit Sharma and co has started on a good note, as the side defeated defending champions Australia in a warm-up game on Monday.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has named India and Australia as his two finalists and former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody also chose these two teams as his finalists.

"India, definitely. And because I am in Australia so I am going to say Australia," Gavaskar said on Star Sports before the warm-up match between India and Australia on Monday.

Talking about the same, Moody said: "I am going to give you the top four. Australia, England will go through from their group. I think Pakistan and India would be leading the other group. The finalists, I have to say Australia and India."

Team India defeated Australia by 6 runs on Monday in a warm-up fixture after Mohammed Shami defended 10 in the final. India managed to take four wickets in the final, out of which three were taken by Shami, while the other one was a run-out.

Virat Kohli was brilliant in the field as he took a sensational catch at long-on to dismiss Pat Cummins, and before that he registered a remarkable direct hit to catch Tim David short of his crease.

India will next play New Zealand in their second and last warm-up match on Wednesday at the Gabba, Brisbane.