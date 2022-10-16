Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Score Updates: Maheesh Theekshana broke the 41-run partnership between Stephan Baard and Gerhard Erasmus by claiming the wicket of the latter. The duo had provided Namibia a min comeback after the side lost three early wickets in the first round game of T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne took a wicket apiece to help Sri Lanka put Namibia under the pump after their skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first. The reigning Asian champions take on minnows Namibia in a Group A at the Kardinia Park in Geelong, Victoria. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 1, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 16, 2022
Play In Progress
SL
NAM
78/4 (12.0)
GMHBA Stadium, Geelong
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.5
% chance to win
SL 80%
NAM 20%
Batsman
Stephan Baard
23* (20)
Jan Frylinck
2 (1)
Bowler
Chamika Karunaratne
16/1 (2)
Wanindu Hasaranga
17/1 (3)
- 10:26 (IST)SL vs NAM Live: WICKET!Gerhard Erasmus departs for 20.NAM 76/4 (11.5)
- 10:04 (IST)SL vs NAM Live: FOUR!Oh! That is some flick from Stephan Baard! He walked down the track and hit the ball for a four. He got a fuller ball on the pads from Pramod Madushan and nonchalantly flicked it towards deep mid-wicket boundary for a four.NAM 43/3 (6)
- 09:58 (IST)SL vs NAM Live: WICKET!Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is gone! He has edged an outside off delivery to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. Chamika Karunaratne claims the wicket and Namibia are three down.NAM 35/3 (4.5)
- 09:55 (IST)SL vs NAM Live: FOUR! SIX!Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is on fire! He first went across the stumps and hit a pull shot towards fine leg for a four while he smashed the very next ball over covers for a six.NAM 35/2 (4.3)
- 09:46 (IST)SL vs NAM Live: WICKET!Pramod Madushan strikes! Namibia lose another wicket. This time it is Divan la Cock who departs for a run-a-ball 9. Madushan bowled into the body of Cock, who went for a flick early and thus got a leading edge of his bat on the ball. Dasun Shanaka took the catch comfortably at mid-on.NAM 16/2 (3)
- 09:40 (IST)SL vs NAM Live: FOUR!That's the first boundary for Namibia and it comes off the edge of Divan la Cock's bat.NAM 11/1 (1.4)
- 09:38 (IST)SL vs NAM Live: WICKET!Dushmantha Chameera has struck early for Sri Lanka! Michael van Lingen is out! It was short of a good length delivery and Lingen wanted to hit it on the leg side but edged it high in the air and Pramod Madushan at third man took the catch comfortably.NAM 6/1 (1.2)
- 09:35 (IST)SL vs NAM Live: Match startsSri Lanka's Mahhesh Theekshana is bowling the first over. Michael van Lingen and Divan la Cock have opened the batting for Namibia.
- 09:26 (IST)SL vs NAM Live: Time for national anthemsThe players of both the sides are out on the ground for their respective national anthems.
- 09:11 (IST)SL vs NAM 1st Match, Group A: Here are the playing XIs -Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.Namibia: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.
- 09:03 (IST)SL vs NAM Match: Sri Lanka to bowl firstSri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and opted to bowl first vs Namibia in the first round game on Sunday.
- 08:57 (IST)SL vs NAM Match: Toss comingThe toss will take place within five minutes from now. Don't go anywhere as we will bring you the toss result and the playing XIs of both the sides.
- 08:43 (IST)T20 World Cup 2022: Welcome guys!Hello everyone and welcome to this space. The T20 World Cup kicks off today with the first match of the first round being played between Sri Lanka and Namibia. You will get all the match related updates here.
Sri Lanka Cricket Team Namibia Dasun Shanaka Merwe Gerhard Erasmus Kardinia Park, Geelong, Victoria ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Match 1 Live Blogs Cricket
