T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Score Updates: Maheesh Theekshana broke the 41-run partnership between Stephan Baard and Gerhard Erasmus by claiming the wicket of the latter. The duo had provided Namibia a min comeback after the side lost three early wickets in the first round game of T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne took a wicket apiece to help Sri Lanka put Namibia under the pump after their skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first. The reigning Asian champions take on minnows Namibia in a Group A at the Kardinia Park in Geelong, Victoria. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates from match between Sri Lanka and Namibia, straight from the Kardinia Park in Geelong, Victoria: