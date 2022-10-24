The Match no. 5 of the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup will see South Africa and Zimbabwe facing each other at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Monday. Zimbabwe sealed their Super 12 spot after getting a top place in the Group B points table. South Africa on the other hand, lost the three-match T20I series against India in an away series. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward.

When will the South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match be played?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 24.

Where will the South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match be played?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match start?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)