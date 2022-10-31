Temba Bavuma-led South Africa displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by five wickets in the T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 match on Sunday at Optus Stadium, Perth. After Rohit Sharma and co opted to bat first, the Proteas rattled the side through pace, and the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were dismissed cheaply. Suryakumar Yadav was the only bright star with the bat in hand as he played a knock of 68 runs off just 40 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes.

In the final overs, Suryakumar held the key for India to post a big total on the board, but he was dismissed in the 19th over by Wayne Parnell. As soon as the batter was dismissed, Parnell copied Ronaldo's trademark celebration, which is popular as "zen celebration" or "peace of mind" celebration.

This mode of celebration was done by Ronaldo when he registered his 700th club goal during the match against Everton.

As soon as Wayne Parnell copied Ronaldo's celebration, there were reactions from the fans on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

South African Fast Bowler Wayne Parnell did the new Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0DivDZa3k2 — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) October 30, 2022

South African Cricketer Wayne Parnell doing Ronaldo's celebration.



Cristiano Ronaldo's influence is insane. pic.twitter.com/Sg3iuwh8ZC — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) October 30, 2022

Wayne Parnell doing Ronaldo celebration pic.twitter.com/Q3fjsmvqcJ — Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) October 30, 2022

Wayne Parnell Doing The Cristiano Ronaldo's New Cold Celebration #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/oitWUwTUcs — Har｡◕‿◕｡N (@HaroonKirito) October 30, 2022

South African Cricketer Wayne Parnell doing Ronaldo celebration



The influence is totally unreal. pic.twitter.com/Ib9oDkUuXn — Football Trolls (@FootballlTrolls) October 30, 2022

In the match between India and South Africa, the former batted first and posted 133/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 134, Aiden Markram and David Miller hit 50s for South Africa and the Proteas chased down the target with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare.