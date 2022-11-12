India crashed out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday after suffering a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to England in the second semi-final in Adelaide. India have now failed to win the T20 World Cup since winning the inaugural edition in 2007, where they had defeated Pakistan in the final to lift the title in Johannesburg, South Africa. Following India's loss to England, a lot of doubts have been raised over the team's approach. In the same light, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram pointed out the fact that since the arrival of the Indian Premier League in 2008, India have failed to win the T20 World Cup.

"Everyone thought the IPL will be the big difference between India and other teams. IPL started in 2008. India won a T20 World Cup before that in 2007. Since the start of the IPL, India have never won a T20 World Cup. They won a World Cup in 2011 but that's 50 overs," Akhtar said on A Sports.

During the same discussion, Akram also questioned his co-panelists, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, whether playing an extra franchise league in addition to the IPL would've helped India's case or not.

Promoted

Responding to the questions, Malik replied while IPL is a huge platform for young players to get exposure, playing overseas leagues would help players to assess the conditions more precisely.

"Yeah it makes a difference but IPL is big enough for young players to gain that exposure. But playing in different conditions, that actually makes a difference. As a overseas player if you go and play somewhere, they put extra responsibility on your shoulders. So that what matters, where you become a good player. You think to yourself that as an overseas player, the performances I am putting in should be up to the mark. Secondly, you share dressing rooms with world class players and you learn from their work ethics. How they are so consistent so I guess there are so many elements which make a difference," Malik said.