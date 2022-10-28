Shaheen Shah Afridi's form has been a big concern for Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Shaheen, who had missed the Asia Cup last month due to a knee injury, was included in Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup, despite undergoing rehab recently. However, things haven't gone as planned for Pakistan as Shaheen has struggled to perform in Pakistan's first two games, which they lost against India and Zimbabwe, respectively.

With Pakistan needing nothing less than a victory in their next game, which will be against the Netherlands, former captain Shahid Afridi has shared his views on whether Shaheen should be a part of the playing XI on Sunday.

Afridi feels that while everyone wants Shaheen to regain full momentum, it is up to the captain and management to decide whether a player should play or not.

"I won't say much as there are still three games left. It's up to the captain to decided if he wants to play Shaheen or not. But if feel, if you have five bowlers, don't expect all of them to peform. Same is the case with the batters. So we want Shaheen to get back into rhythm. I think he bowled better against Zimbabwe than India. Our bowlers have to warmed up before the match. You can't go into a match thinking that I will pick up the pace after bowling two-three balls. That's not the case as batters are ready to target you," Afridi said during a discussion on SamaaTV.

With two defeats from two outings, Pakistan sit fifth in the points, ahead of bottom-placed Netherlands.

Both teams will face off on Sunday in Perth.