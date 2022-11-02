For both India and Bangladesh, their 2022 T20 World Cup Group 2 encounter is a crucial one. Batting first in the clash, India notched 184/6 in 20 overs with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scoring half-centuries. Bangladesh started the chase on strong footing with Litton Das scoring a 21-ball half-century. But after Bangladesh reached 66/0 in seven overs, rain interrupted play. Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs against India in the T20 World Cup as play resumed after a brief spell of rain.

However, during the break Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was seen having an intense discussion with the umpire, with India captain Rohit Sharma by his side. ICC posted a video of the incident with the caption: "Discussion on DLS target?"

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan's Animated Discussion With Umpire During Rain Break



Earlier, Virat Kohli's eternal love affair with the Adelaide Oval continued as he powered India to an imposing 184 for 6 against Bangladesh with a beautifully crafted 64 not out. There were eight fours and a six in his 44-ball innings as none of the Bangladesh bowlers had any answer for his exquisite stroke-play.

The pitch was way slower compared to Perth and the Bangladesh bowling attack fizzled out under extreme pressure in the post-Powerplay overs as KL Rahul (50 off 31 ball) also returned to form with his first fifty of the tournament.

Kohli, en route to his third half-century of the competition, had couple of useful stands - 67 for second wicket with Rahul and 38 for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 15 balls).

