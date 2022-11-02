This T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli is showing the world his class. On Wednesday, he scored his third half-century this edition with a classy knock (64*, 44b) against Bangladesh. The former India skipper's innings included eight fours and one six. He showed absolute command and was also involved in a 67-run stand with KL Rahul (50, 32b). He formed the bedrock of the innings as India notched 184/6 in 20 overs. However, there was one incident where things could have gone out of hand. On the last ball of the 16th over, bowled by Hasan Mahmud, Kohli faced a short ball that he pulled. Almost immediately, he indicated towards the square-leg umpire about the height of the delivery.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan came running and talked to Kohli about the latter's gesture towards the umpire. The two smiled and went back to their respective position.

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan Unhappy With Virat Kohli Over Gesture To Umpire

India need to win their remaining two matches to be certain of entry into the semi-finals, but Bangladesh are also in the hunt for the knockout stage.

Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups. Jayawardene set his previous World Cup-leading mark off 31 innings.

Promoted

The in-form Kohli, who had already hit two match-winning half-centuries at this World Cup, reached his third fifty in 37 balls to bring alive the Indian-dominated crowd in Adelaide.

With AFP inputs