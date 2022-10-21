Story ProgressBack to home
SCO vs ZIM, T20 WC Live: File photo of Scotland cricket team.© AFP
SCO vs ZIM, T20 World Cup, Group B Match Live Updates: Scotland and Zimbabwe face each other in a knockout game at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart and it was Scotland captain who won the toss and opted to bat first. Both the sides have two points each to their kitty after playing as many games in the first round of ongoing T20 World Cup. They play the final match of Group B against each other and thus the winner will advance to the Super-12 stage, while the loser will head back home. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of the T20 World Cup Group B match between Scotland and Zimbabwe, straight from Bellerive Oval, Hobart:
Match 12, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 21, 2022
SCO vs ZIM, T20 World Cup, Live Updates
ZIMBABWE (PLAYING XI) - Craig Ervine (C), Regis Chakabva (WK), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
SCOTLAND (PLAYING XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington (C), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
Craig Ervine says he is feeling great and the two days break has helped. Mentions they were bappy to do anything and seeing Ireland chase has given them confidence. Informs there are no chances apart from him. Adds wickets in the first six will be crucial. Ends by saying it is all about executing the plans.
Richie Berrington says it seems a good wicket and chasing gets difficult. Informs they are playing the same team. Adds it is all to play for and they just need to enjoy the game and execute well. Reckons they have done a lot of things right and they just need to continue that.
TOSS - Scotland HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT!
UPDATE - It is official, the WINDIES ARE OUT! Ireland have cruised to a win. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, Stirling who had a poor time with the Irish in recent times has risen to the occasion. He was mainstay but got excellent support from both, Balbirnie and Tucker.