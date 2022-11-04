The last round of Group matches are on at the 2022 T20 World Cup, with no team assured of a semi-final berth yet. From Group 1, New Zealand, England, Australia and Sri Lanka are in contention, while from Group 2, India, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh are still in the race. The World Cup has seen its share of upset wins too with Ireland defeating England and Zimbabwe getting the better of Pakistan. Those results have meant that the equation is still very tricky for some of the teams for a place in the semi-finals.

In the midst of this, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, in his column for the ICC website, has predicted the likely finalists of the marquee event.

"Honestly, who knows who is going to be playing in Melbourne. I hope Australia find a way to get through the group. South Africa are the only unbeaten team left so they will be dangerous but I will say what I did at the start and that is an Australia v India final," Ponting wrote in a column for ICC.

"Australia have been a little bit off in most departments and India are missing Jasprit Bumrah, but it is about playing your best cricket in the second half of the tournament and that is what teams must plan to do."

Ponting added that he will be attending the final on November 13 in Melbourne. "I will be at the final and I really can't wait. If there are people who have not seen the MCG host a major game before, you must come and experience it. It is hard to explain but this place makes you feel like you are apart of what is happening out there and that is quite unique," he wrote.

"When I have looked around the stadiums here and seen the crowds that have turned up and the cricket that has been played, it has been a great tournament. There have been some upsets along the way, which has added a lot to it and the India v Pakistan game was an awesome spectacle. I am sure by the time we get to the final, it will be something special."