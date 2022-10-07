India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster T20 World Cup clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. The preparations have begun at the MCG for the match. Both India and Pakistan had met during the T20 World Cup last year, with the Babar Azam-led side registering a comprehensive 10-wicket win. The fixture at the MCG will be the first for both India and Pakistan in the competition. MCG, which has a seating capacity of 100,024, recently hosted the Grand Final of the Australia Football League (AFL).

And nine days after the final, the MCG posted a timelapse video of the last-minute preparations going on inside the stadium for the India vs Pakistan clash.

Just nine days ago, the 'G hosted its last footy match for the year.



Now, it's ready for summer. pic.twitter.com/aWjnrqW3lH — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) October 4, 2022

In the AFL Grand Final, Geelong Football Club defeated Sydney Swans 20.13 (133) : 8.4 (52) to equal the fifth-biggest win in AFL/VFL history.

Geelong were on a 16-game winning run heading into the final.

This was the Cats' 10th AFL triumph, and their first after 11 years.

Notably, the general ticket allocations have all been sold for India vs Pakistan encounter at the MCG.

Over 800,000 fans are expected to attend the global showcase for men's T20 cricket when it comes to Australia for the first time, and there is still plenty of opportunity for fans to secure seats to all other fixtures in the general public sale.

ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said: "The response from the fans has been fantastic and we're proud of the fact we were able to reward our fans who purchased tickets to the postponed event in 2020 and those who registered early with us to get priority access to tickets in the pre-sale."

The men's T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16-November 13 and it will be played across seven venues -- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.

(With ANI Inputs)