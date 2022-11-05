Rohit Sharma-led Team India have played out some close games in the ongoing T20 World Cup and the side sealed nervy last-over wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh. The 2007 T20 World Cup champions are currently at the top spot in Group 2 standings with 6 points and they will next take on Zimbabwe on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had earlier told reporters that India 'have not been at their best yet', and they would need Virat Kohli to be playing at his best.

"India haven't been at their best yet, but Virat has been very very good in a couple of games. He is now the leading run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup and I think if India are to actually progress and go on to win, they need Virat there to be playing really well," Ponting had said to be precise.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came to address the media on Saturday on the eve of the game against Zimbabwe, and it was then, that he was asked about the comment made by Ponting, who also happens to be the coach of Ashwin's IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals.

"We had quite some close games. Yeah, Bangladesh, Pakistan, all these games went down to the wire. Look, I think in T20 cricket, to follow common cricket cliches, I hope it changes at some time. But I think even people watching the game, giving their expert opinions on the game are still learning the ropes, I would say, because the game is diverted by such small margins. Even sometimes I've spoken to experts and ex-cricketers. They themselves feel they are sometimes catching up with the pace of the game and how the game has evolved," said Ashwin during a pre-match press conference.

"It will be unfair to say that a team is not stepped you are, or a team is not looking at its best because it's on the day. Like I said, it's on the day. How are you going to counter a plan that's delivered? How are you going to counter a bowler that's bowled a first good first over," he added.

Further elaborating on his comment, Ashwin said: "It's then and there. You can't really lay down and say the team did not play good cricket or played wonderful cricket. It's on the day how well you execute your skills. T20 cricket is standing on small margins, so to make any previews ahead or -- I would better say just make a review after the game, which is much better."