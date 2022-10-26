India edged past Pakistan by four wickets in their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign opener at Melbourne Cricket Ground last week. In pursuit of a 160-run target, India were tottering at 31 for 4 in 6.1 overs, but a 113-run stand between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya helped India made a comeback in the game. Kohli's magical 82 not out off 53 balls eventually guided the side home. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who too was a part of the tense match, revealed that he was padded up from the 3rd over itself to go as a powerplay enforcer in wickets fell early.

"I was padded up from the 3rd over itself, just to go as a powerplay enforcer if wickets fell early," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"I could do my bit with the bat and take the team through. This was my thought in that situation," he added.

Ashwin also revealed that the weather at the MCG was cold and that he and Dinesh Karthik, who were in line to bat next, had to keep running to stay warmed up.

"Rahul Dravid was sitting in front of me and I never moved an inch where I was sitting. Dinesh Karthik was padded up in that place. For that cold weather, we both went to the MCG hallway and kept running," said Ashwin.

Ashwin and Karthik got their chance in the last over only when the partnership between Kohli and Hardik was broken by Pakistan skipper Mohammad Nawaz. However, Kohli made sure India remained in the hunt despite all that. His breath-taking knock played a majot role in India's last-ball win.

"Virat Kohli, I really think some spirit went inside him that day. What a knock!" said Ashwin in his praise.