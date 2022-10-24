There was great emotion on display as Rohit Sharma-led India edged past Pakistan in a last-ball thriller in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Virat Kohli produced a masterclass and he played an unbeaten knock of 82 balls off 53 balls to help India chase down 160 with four wickets in hand. Team India were 31/4 in the seventh over but Kohli along with Hardik Pandya ensured that there isn't a batting collapse. The duo put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket. Hardik was dismissed for 40, but Kohli ensured that India register a victory in their first match of the ongoing tournament.

After the win, there was great emotion on display among the Indian team and the fans. As soon as Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs, skipper Rohit Sharma charged onto the ground to lift Virat Kohli. Hardik, Dinesh Karthik and Suryakumar Yadav also charged to the middle to congratulate Kohli.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was also pumped in the dugout and he embraced several members of the Indian team.

A packed MCG chanting for Virat Kohli



Raw vision: Behind the scenes of India's sensational win



Goosebumps. #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MNjmOLKO7r — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022

In the match between India and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan were restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 160, India were 31/4 in the 7th over, but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket and this stand was broken in the final over of the game by Mohammad Nawaz as he dismissed Hardik, who scored 40 runs.

However, Kohli was able to steer the chase in the final over, helping India script a memorable win.