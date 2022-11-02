Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, Shakib Al Hasan dropped a rather surprising comment as he suggested that his team hasn't arrived in the tournament to become champions, whereas the Indian team has. Shakib's comment ahead of the match saw many raise questions over the mental state with which the Bangla Tigers seem to be approaching the contest. Even India head coach Rahul Dravid responded to Shakib's comment, suggesting his boys aren't going to take Bangladesh lightly by any means.

In the press conference on the eve of the match against Bangladesh, Dravid said that the Indian team will treat Bangladesh with immense respect, especially after seeing how the Ireland vs England match turned out earlier in the tournament.

"I think we respect them a lot. I think they're a very good team. I think this format and this World Cup has really shown us that honestly, you can't take any team lightly. Ireland showed that against England. We've seen enough games in this competition.

"I think the fact that it is already such a short format. 20 overs is such a short format of the game. The margins of victory and defeat sometimes even if they're 12 runs, 15 runs, it's actually just two hits. It's two hits one way or the other, and actually, that's the game. So it is already a shortened sort of rushed, noisy format, but it's very difficult to sometimes say who's a clear favourite in some of these games," he said.

Dravid is also of the opinion that the conditions in Bangladesh, especially the dimensions of the boundary, have reduced the differences between participating teams by a large extent.

"On top of that, I think these conditions. I think these conditions have actually leveled the playing field to a large extent because the boundaries are certainly bigger, and some of those big hits which you sometimes expect in the subcontinent to just go for six and you just know that I'll be able to make up those runs later on, it's not happening that easily. People are getting out.

I think it's really been a fantastic tournament from that perspective. Apart from the weather, I think it's been a terrific tournament in terms of just the nature of the games. No, we certainly don't take Bangladesh lightly. Our preparation, our planning will be as meticulous as it was against South Africa at Perth. No different," he asserted.