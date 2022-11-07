Team India secured a straightforward win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The victory confirmed India's status as the winners of Group 2, with 4 wins in 5 matches. But, despite such positive results, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev isn't fully convinced will the team's selection of players. One of the players which haven't impressed Kapil yet is off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, especially considering a wrist-spinner in the form of Yuzvendra Chahal is sitting on the bench.

Kapil, in a chat on ABP news, said that he still doesn't have much confidence in Ashwin's wicket-taking ability. Even though the veteran off-spinner produced figures of 3 for 22 in the last match against Zimbabwe, Kapil feels those wickets were more because of the ball keeping low than Ashwin deceiving the batter.

"Until now, Ashwin hasn't given me the confidence. He picked up wickets today but it didn't look as if he got them. In fact, one or two wickets that Ashwin took in the match, he himself was embarrassed to claim those (as the ball had kept low).

"We can certainly say that wickets bring confidence in a bowler but Ashwin hasn't yet been in the rhythm one expects him to," Kapil said.

Ashwin has been a part of India's playing XI since the start of the tournament, playing all 5 group matches. In total, he has 6 wickets to his name so far in the tournament. It was only against South Africa that he went for runs, conceding a whopping 43 runs.

Considering the fact that Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't featured in a single match so far, it might be a little difficult to see him get the nod in the semi-final or final now.