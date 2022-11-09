It is no secret that Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen share a great bond among themselves and the former England skipper was an outright supporter of Kohli when he was going through a lean patch earlier this year. The right-handed former India skipper has been in blistering form in the ongoing T20 World Cup and as the side gears up to face England in the all-important semi-final against England, Pietersen had a special request for Kohli.

Ahead of the game against England, Virat Kohli shared a video of himself preparing for the match.

Commenting on Kohli's post, Pietersen said: "Please have a day off Thursday, bud! You know I love you but just chill Thursday please."

Kohli has been in fine form in the ongoing tournament, registering three half-centuries, including a match-winning knock of 82 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Kohli who has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, registering three half-centuries, including a match-winning knock of 82 against Pakistan, was on Monday, named as the ICC Player Of the Month for October 2022.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and South Africa's David Miller were the other nominees for the award along with Kohli, but the Indian batter beat them to claim the title.

The 34-year-old Kohli batted in only four innings in October but he churned out three memorable knocks, including a magical 82* against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He has also registered half-centuries against the Netherlands and Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament.

India had their backs against the wall when Pakistan reduced them to 31/4 while chasing 160 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but Kohli steered the chase with a breathtaking knock of 82* from just 53 deliveries to take Rohit Sharma and co over the line.