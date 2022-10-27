Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Pakistan Eye First Win, Take On Zimbabwe In Perth
T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12, Group 2 Live Updates: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup Group 2 match at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday
PAK vs ZIM Live: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe at the Optus Stadium in Perth.© AFP
T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12, Group 2 Live Updates:Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup Group 2 match at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan head into this clash after a disappointing last-ball defeat against India in their opening clash on October 23. Zimbabwe on the other hand, had no-result game as their match against South Africa got was interrupted by rain. It will be interesting to see that which side which snatch their first victory of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of T20 World Cup Match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe straight from the Perth Stadium
Super 12 - Match 12, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 27, 2022
PAK
ZIM
Perth Stadium, Perth
The games are coming in thick and fast in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The Super 12 stage is on and boy, has it not been an entertaining ride so far. This time it won't be any different as Pakistan are set to lock horns against Zimbabwe in match number 24. Surprisingly, Pakistan are yet to open their account in this campaign after losing the opening match with India. It was a closely-fought contest and went down to the very last delivery. Babar Azam and his men would look to put this early loss behind and stomp an authority in the remaining fixtures. Pakistan have some game-changing players across all department and will be hoping to move ahead with some momentum on their side. Zimbabwe, on the flip side, are placed fourth in the points table with 1 point, as their opening game was hampered by rain. Zimbabwe were lucky to get the point as they were in no position to win the game. Although, they do seem to be a formidable side this time around. They have travelled to Australia with a point to prove. Zimbabwe need their top-order to build a solid foundation up top which will let the batters down the order to unleash their power. They look to have a solid bowling unit as well but it won't be easy against a talented Pakistani pack. It will be no less than a thriller. Will Pakistan find their groove? Or will Zimbabwe pull a rabbit out of the hat? We shall find out together.