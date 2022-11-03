Pakistan Vs South Africa: Babar Azam Faces Severe Backlash On Twitter Following Another Single-Digit Score
After scores of 0, 4 and 4 in the first three matches, Babar Azam departed for 6 runs in the Group 2 match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022.
Another T20 World Cup 2022 outing, another single-digit score for Babar Azam. Up against the daunting pace attack of South Africa, Babar struggled to impose himself right from the start. The opening batter scored just 6 runs off 15 balls while failing to hit a single boundary. Eventually, he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi who had earlier run riot against India. Soon after Babar was dismissed for cheap yet again, fans took to Twitter to lambast the batter, criticising him for his repeated poor shows in the tournament.
Babar started off the tournament against India on the lowest note possible as he was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for a duck. In the following two matches, against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, Babar only scored 8 runs cumulatively. Against South Africa, in a must-win match, the Pakistan skipper was dismissed for just 6.
Here's how fans reacted to Babar's horror show on Twitter:
Cometh the hour, cometh the man.— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 3, 2022
Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/k5pQglBaEY
When Virat kohli When Babar azam— M. (@IconicKohIi) November 3, 2022
Was 28 is 28 pic.twitter.com/HNyHOubfBI
Babar Azam at the T20 World Cup:— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 3, 2022
0 off 1
4 off 9
4 off 5
6 off 15
14 runs 30 balls
Average of 3.50
Strike rate of 46.67#T20WorldCup
#BabarAzam #crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/rBJAXo9GED— Professor ngl राजा बाबू (@GaurangBhardwa1) November 3, 2022
Babar Azam miss his century by 96 runs #PAKvSA Haris babar and Rizwan pic.twitter.com/hlTw5hW5hB— Awais Fareed (@AwaisFareed91) November 3, 2022
Babar Azam batting Highlights of this World Cup#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/vFPlwIqKpZ— Pulkit (@pulkit5Dx) November 3, 2022
Babar Azam wagon wheel in This World Cup pic.twitter.com/cYGCfUgxL8— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) November 3, 2022
At the time of the toss, Babar decided to bat first after winning the toss. Pakistan made one change in the team, including Mohammad Haris in place of Fakhar Zaman.
"We will bat. Put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward. One change for us - Fakhar misses out, Haris is in," he said at the time of toss.
Pakistan arrived in the match against South Africa with nothing less than a win being the target. A defeat against the Proteas would mean curtains for them in the tournament. Though a victory wouldn't directly see them qualify for the semi-finals, it would at least keep them alive for another day.