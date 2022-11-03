Another T20 World Cup 2022 outing, another single-digit score for Babar Azam. Up against the daunting pace attack of South Africa, Babar struggled to impose himself right from the start. The opening batter scored just 6 runs off 15 balls while failing to hit a single boundary. Eventually, he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi who had earlier run riot against India. Soon after Babar was dismissed for cheap yet again, fans took to Twitter to lambast the batter, criticising him for his repeated poor shows in the tournament.

Babar started off the tournament against India on the lowest note possible as he was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for a duck. In the following two matches, against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, Babar only scored 8 runs cumulatively. Against South Africa, in a must-win match, the Pakistan skipper was dismissed for just 6.

Here's how fans reacted to Babar's horror show on Twitter:

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/k5pQglBaEY — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 3, 2022

When Virat kohli When Babar azam

Was 28 is 28 pic.twitter.com/HNyHOubfBI — M. (@IconicKohIi) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam at the T20 World Cup:



0 off 1

4 off 9

4 off 5

6 off 15



14 runs 30 balls

Average of 3.50

Strike rate of 46.67#T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam miss his century by 96 runs #PAKvSA Haris babar and Rizwan pic.twitter.com/hlTw5hW5hB — Awais Fareed (@AwaisFareed91) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam batting Highlights of this World Cup#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/vFPlwIqKpZ — Pulkit (@pulkit5Dx) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam wagon wheel in This World Cup pic.twitter.com/cYGCfUgxL8 — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) November 3, 2022

At the time of the toss, Babar decided to bat first after winning the toss. Pakistan made one change in the team, including Mohammad Haris in place of Fakhar Zaman.

"We will bat. Put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward. One change for us - Fakhar misses out, Haris is in," he said at the time of toss.

Pakistan arrived in the match against South Africa with nothing less than a win being the target. A defeat against the Proteas would mean curtains for them in the tournament. Though a victory wouldn't directly see them qualify for the semi-finals, it would at least keep them alive for another day.